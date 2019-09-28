Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Chargers

OVERVIEW: After tying New England and Kansas City for the best record in the AFC in 2018 at 12-4, the Los Angeles Chargers entered this season with high hopes but have gotten off to a slow start thanks to some key injuries, the inability to hold on to double-digit leads the past two weeks against the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, and the holdout of two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon, who reported to the team Thursday but might not be ready to play this weekend. Before the season even started, the Chargers lost safety Derwin James, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2018, and then also have had to play without starting left tackle Russell Okung, tight end Hunter Henry and James’ replacement, Adrian Phillips. In addition, the Chargers used punter Ty Long to kick field goals and extra points in their first two games because kicker Michael Badgley was out with a groin injury. Running back Austin Ekeler was highly productive as a dual threat in Gordon’s absence in the first games of the regular season, though he had a costly fumble at the goal line in a Week 2 13-10 loss against the Detroit Lions. The key to the offense, however, remains quarterback Philip Rivers, who’s back for a 16th season in the NFL. Wide receiver Keenan Allen leads the league in catches, receiving yards and targets. The Chargers defense, even without James, has plenty of talent. The biggest names are up front, more specifically the defensive end bookend tandem of Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, the son of former Dolphins first-round pick John Bosa. The most notable newcomer on the Chargers defense is linebacker Thomas Davis, the longtime member of the Carolina Panthers. The Chargers also used their top two picks on defense, selecting Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery in Round 1 and Delaware safety Nasir Adderley in the second round. Anthony Lynn is back for his third season as Chargers head coach. He previously served as assistant head coach for the New York Jets (2013-14) and interim head coach of the Buffalo Bills (2016).