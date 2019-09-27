Motivated Xavien Howard Ready To Bounce Back Against Chargers

Howard’s afternoon against Dallas ended when he was ejected late in the fourth quarter after being flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Head Coach Brian Flores said even if frustration was at play last Sunday, he’s expecting the Dolphins’ 2018 MVP to have a bounce-back performance.

“Xavien is very resilient,” Flores said. “The kid has been through a lot. He’s a tough kid. He’s very resilient. He definitely has a next-play mentality. What you may see as a frustration on one play and it’s gone the next. That’s what you want out of a corner, specifically one as talented as he is.

“That, to me, is not anything that’s a red flag or anything. I think Xavien will be good to go. He’s a good player and I think he’ll be ready to go.”

Howard very much is ready to go and he would love nothing more than to get the chance to try to lock up Allen.