AC In The AM: Can Dolphins Turn Progress Into Victory?

“He likes to put a lot of stress on a defense,” said coach Brian Flores of Rivers.

But the last time Rivers played in South Florida was five years ago and he had one of the most forgettable days of his career, throwing for just 138 yards and three interceptions in a 37-0 loss. I’m not comparing this Dolphins team to that one because only a couple of players remain from that team. I’m simply pointing out that the challenge may not be quite as imposing as the first three games of the season. Then again, if the Dolphins don’t play well, it really doesn’t matter.

It’s got to begin with quarterback Josh Rosen, starting his second game for the Dolphins and first at home and certainly buoyed by some good moments against the Cowboys last Sunday. But good moments are one thing; touchdown drives are quite another. This team has scored 16 points in three games. That’s got to change. Rosen needs to assert himself as the leader of this offense and needs to do so by being aggressive and staying aggressive.