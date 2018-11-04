Pregame Notes | Dolphins vs. Jets

Nov 04, 2018 at 12:45 PM
D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Notes_NYJ2
  • Wide receiver Kenny Stills will be back in the lineup when the Dolphins face the New York Jets on Sunday.
  • Still was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week after missing the game against Houston on Oct. 25 because of a groin injury.
  • Stills met with Head Coach Adam Gase and wide receivers coach Ben Johnson on the field after doing some running Sunday morning and then jogged into the locker room.
  • Linebacker Mike Hull and guard/center Jake Brendel both will be active for the first time this season.
  • Hull and Brendel both were activated from injured reserve this week.
  • Rookie secod-round Mike Gesicki again is expected to start at tight place in place of A.J. Derby.
  • Derby will miss his sixth consecutive game because of a foot injury sustained in the game against Oakland in Week 3. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
  • Cornerback Xavien Howard will be in the starting lineup after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
  • Howard has started every game this season.
  • Along with Derby, the Dolphins inactives will include the two players ruled out Friday: quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive end Charles Harris.
  • Also inactive will LB Martrell Spaight, C/G Wesley Johnson, DE Jonathan Woodard and T Sam Young.
  • Running back Frank Gore and linebacker Raekwon McMillan will serve as game captains, joining season captains Bobby McCain, Walt Aikens and John Denney.
  • The list of Jets inactives includes CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Derrick Jones, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, OL Dakota Dozier, OLB Frankie Luvu, TE Neal Sterling and DL Folorunso Fatukasi.
  • The Dolphins will wear aqua jerseys for the first time in the 2018 regular season. Those will be matched with white pants.
  • The forecast for Miami Gardens from 1-4 p.m., according to AccuWeather, calls for cloudy skies with temperatures of 85-86 and a "feel" between 93-95 degrees. Chance of rain is 20 percent and the wind will be 13 mph.

