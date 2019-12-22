Pregame Notes: Week 16 | Bengals vs. Dolphins

- Linebacker Calvin Munson and tackle Adam Pankey both could make their first appearance for the Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
- Munson joined the Dolphins when he was signed off the New England Patriots practice squad on Tuesday; Pankey was claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers practice squad Dec. 10 but was inactive against the New York Giants last Sunday.
- Defensive ends Taco Charlton and Charles Harris both will be among the Dolphins inactives.
- Charlton was listed as questionable after being added to the injury report Friday with an ankle injury.
- With Avery Moss also inactive, the Dolphins will not have one active player today who is listed as a defensive end on the roster.
- The active defensive linemen will be Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and John Jenkins.
- Kicker Jason Sanders will be in the lineup after being listed as questionable with an illness. He was limited in practice all week.
- Along with the three defensive ends, the Dolphins inactives will include FB Chandler Cox, T J’Marcus Webb, C/G Keaton Sutherland and C/G Evan Boehm.
- Boehm (ankle) and Cox (shoulder) both were listed as questionable on the final injury report.
- The Bengals inactives include the two players they ruled out Friday — wide receiver A.J. Green and guard John Miller — as well as 2019 Dolphins sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince, who Cincinnati claimed off waivers after he was cut by Miami.
- Also inactive for Cincinnati will WR Damion Willis, QB Jake Dolegala, LB Brady Sheldon and former Dolphins CB Torry McTyer.
- The 1972 Dolphins will be honored at halftime for being selected as the NFL 100’s Greatest Team of all time. Six members of that team will be serving as honorary captains today: Larry Csonka, Manny Fernandez, Bob Griese, Curtis Johnson, Larry Little and Doug Swift.
- The Dolphins will be wearing their aqua jerseys with white pants.
- The forecast for Miami Gardens between 1 and 4 p.m., according to weather.com, calls for temperatures of 77 and 78 degrees, with cloudy skies, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation and winds of 16-18 mph.