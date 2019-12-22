Sunday, Dec 22, 2019 11:49 AM

Pregame Notes: Week 16 | Bengals vs. Dolphins

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

  • Linebacker Calvin Munson and tackle Adam Pankey both could make their first appearance for the Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
  • Munson joined the Dolphins when he was signed off the New England Patriots practice squad on Tuesday; Pankey was claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers practice squad Dec. 10 but was inactive against the New York Giants last Sunday.
  • Defensive ends Taco Charlton and Charles Harris both will be among the Dolphins inactives.
  • Charlton was listed as questionable after being added to the injury report Friday with an ankle injury.
  • With Avery Moss also inactive, the Dolphins will not have one active player today who is listed as a defensive end on the roster.

Related Links

  • The Bengals inactives include the two players they ruled out Friday — wide receiver A.J. Green and guard John Miller — as well as 2019 Dolphins sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince, who Cincinnati claimed off waivers after he was cut by Miami.
  • Also inactive for Cincinnati will WR Damion Willis, QB Jake Dolegala, LB Brady Sheldon and former Dolphins CB Torry McTyer.
  • The 1972 Dolphins will be honored at halftime for being selected as the NFL 100’s Greatest Team of all time. Six members of that team will be serving as honorary captains today: Larry Csonka, Manny Fernandez, Bob Griese, Curtis Johnson, Larry Little and Doug Swift.
  • The Dolphins will be wearing their aqua jerseys with white pants.
  • The forecast for Miami Gardens between 1 and 4 p.m., according to weather.com, calls for temperatures of 77 and 78 degrees, with cloudy skies, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation and winds of 16-18 mph.

Related Content

My Cause My Cleats 2019: Dolphins Raise Awareness For Meaningful Organizations
news

My Cause My Cleats 2019: Dolphins Raise Awareness For Meaningful Organizations

Players will wear cleats supporting their favorite causes this Sunday against the Bengals.
Countdown To Kickoff | Bengals vs. Dolphins
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Bengals vs. Dolphins

Game facts, series history, how to watch on TV and stream online.
Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Bengals vs. Dolphins
news

Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Bengals vs. Dolphins

John Congemi breaks down his keys for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Don Shula, Paul Warfield Selected To NFL 100 All-Time Team
news

Don Shula, Paul Warfield Selected To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Shula and Warfield were among the 10 coaches and 10 wide receivers announced on the All-Time Team.

Advertising