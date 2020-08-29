Dolphins Complete Trade With Las Vegas Raiders

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired a 2021 fourth-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for linebacker Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 fifth-round pick.
McMillan played in 29 career games with 28 starts – all with Miami. He totaled 177 tackles (104 solo), two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2019, McMillan played in 13 games with 12 starts, totaling 72 tackles (35 solo) and one pass defensed. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (54th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL draft.