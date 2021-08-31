Roster Moves: Dolphins Announce Roster Moves - August 31

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed the following player on injured reserve:
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Larnel Coleman
|T
|6-6
|313
|6/22/98
|R
|Massachusetts '21
|Malden, Mass.
|D7a, '21
The team released the following players:
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Josh Harvey Clemons
|LB
|6-4
|245
|2/20/94
|4
|Louisville '17
|Valdosta, Ga.
|FA '21
|Cre'Von LeBlanc
|CB
|5-10
|190
|7/25/94
|6
|Florida Atlantic '16
|Belle Glade, Fla.
|FA, '21
|Benardrick McKinney
|LB
|6-4
|257
|11/19/92
|7
|Mississippi State '15
|Tunica, Miss.
|T, '21 (Hou.)
|Adam Pankey
|T
|6-5
|313
|2/2/94
|4
|West Virginia '17
|Hamilton, Ohio
|Wai., '19 (GB)
|Matt Skura
|C
|6-3
|310
|2/17/93
|5
|Duke '16
|Columbus, Ohio
|UFA, '21 (Bal.)
|Cameron Tom
|C
|6-4
|300
|6/21/95
|5
|Southern Miss. '17
|Baton Rouge, La.
|FA, '21
Additionally, the team waived the following players:
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Javaris Davis
|CB
|5-8
|183
|12/26/96
|1
|Auburn '20
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Wai., '20 (KC)
|Gerrid Doaks
|RB
|5-11
|228
|6/9/98
|R
|Cincinnati '21
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|D7b, '21
|Tino Ellis
|CB
|6-1
|195
|10/15/97
|1
|Maryland '20
|Reisterstown, Md.
|FA, '20
|Shaquem Griffin
|LB
|6-0
|227
|7/20/95
|4
|Central Florida '18
|St. Petersburg, Fla.
|FA, '21
|Nate Holley
|S
|6-1
|210
|12/5/94
|2
|Kent State '17
|Toledo, Ohio
|FA, '20
|Kylan Johnson
|LB
|6-2
|230
|12/23/96
|1
|Pittsburgh '20
|Dallas, Texas
|FA '20
|Benito Jones
|DT
|6-1
|318
|11/27/97
|2
|Mississippi '20
|Waynesboro, Miss.
|FA, '20
|Patrick Laird
|RB
|6-1
|197
|8/17/97
|3
|California '19
|Arroyo Grande, Calif.
|FA, '19
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DE
|6-4
|282
|9/12/97
|2
|Georgia '19
|Tucker, Ga.
|FA, '19
|Kai Locksley
|WR
|6-4
|210
|11/17/96
|R
|UTEP '20
|Fort Washington, Md.
|FA, '21
|Khalil McClain
|WR
|6-4
|222
|3/19/99
|R
|Troy '21
|Fairburn, Ga.
|FA, '21
|Kirk Merritt
|WR
|6-1
|214
|1/5/97
|2
|Arkansas State '20
|Destrehan, La.
|FA, '20
|Calvin Munson
|LB
|6-1
|235
|12/27/94
|3
|San Diego State '17
|St. Charles, Mo.
|FA, '19
|Chris Myarick
|TE
|6-5
|261
|10/6/95
|2
|Temple '19
|Elkins Park, Pa.
|FA, '19
|Malcolm Perry
|WR
|5-10
|190
|4/19/97
|2
|Navy '20
|Clarksville, Tenn.
|D7, '20
|Durval Queiroz Neto
|G
|6-4
|330
|8/27/92
|1
|None
|Diamantino, Brazil
|FA, '19 (IPP)
|Tyshun Render
|DE
|6-4
|245
|3/28/97
|2
|Middle Tenn. St. '20
|Newnan, Ga.
|FA, '20
|Jordan Scarlett
|RB
|5-11
|200
|2/9/96
|2
|Florida '19
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|FA, '21
|Reid Sinnett
|QB
|6-4
|220
|2/5/97
|1
|San Diego '20
|Johnston, Iowa
|FA, '20
|Jason Strowbridge
|DE
|6-5
|267
|9/10/96
|2
|North Carolina '20
|Deerfield Beach, Fla.
|D5a, '20
|Carl Tucker
|FB
|6-2
|250
|2/6/97
|R
|Alabama '21
|Concord, N.C.
|FA, '21