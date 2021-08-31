Roster Moves: Dolphins Announce Roster Moves - August 31

Aug 31, 2021 at 05:01 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed the following player on injured reserve:

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Larnel Coleman T 6-6 313 6/22/98 R Massachusetts '21 Malden, Mass. D7a, '21

The team released the following players:

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Josh Harvey Clemons LB 6-4 245 2/20/94 4 Louisville '17 Valdosta, Ga. FA '21
Cre'Von LeBlanc CB 5-10 190 7/25/94 6 Florida Atlantic '16 Belle Glade, Fla. FA, '21
Benardrick McKinney LB 6-4 257 11/19/92 7 Mississippi State '15 Tunica, Miss. T, '21 (Hou.)
Adam Pankey T 6-5 313 2/2/94 4 West Virginia '17 Hamilton, Ohio Wai., '19 (GB)
Matt Skura C 6-3 310 2/17/93 5 Duke '16 Columbus, Ohio UFA, '21 (Bal.)
Cameron Tom C 6-4 300 6/21/95 5 Southern Miss. '17 Baton Rouge, La. FA, '21

Additionally, the team waived the following players:

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Javaris Davis CB 5-8 183 12/26/96 1 Auburn '20 Jacksonville, Fla. Wai., '20 (KC)
Gerrid Doaks RB 5-11 228 6/9/98 R Cincinnati '21 Indianapolis, Ind. D7b, '21
Tino Ellis CB 6-1 195 10/15/97 1 Maryland '20 Reisterstown, Md. FA, '20
Shaquem Griffin LB 6-0 227 7/20/95 4 Central Florida '18 St. Petersburg, Fla. FA, '21
Nate Holley S 6-1 210 12/5/94 2 Kent State '17 Toledo, Ohio FA, '20
Kylan Johnson LB 6-2 230 12/23/96 1 Pittsburgh '20 Dallas, Texas FA '20
Benito Jones DT 6-1 318 11/27/97 2 Mississippi '20 Waynesboro, Miss. FA, '20
Patrick Laird RB 6-1 197 8/17/97 3 California '19 Arroyo Grande, Calif. FA, '19
Jonathan Ledbetter DE 6-4 282 9/12/97 2 Georgia '19 Tucker, Ga. FA, '19
Kai Locksley WR 6-4 210 11/17/96 R UTEP '20 Fort Washington, Md. FA, '21
Khalil McClain WR 6-4 222 3/19/99 R Troy '21 Fairburn, Ga. FA, '21
Kirk Merritt WR 6-1 214 1/5/97 2 Arkansas State '20 Destrehan, La. FA, '20
Calvin Munson LB 6-1 235 12/27/94 3 San Diego State '17 St. Charles, Mo. FA, '19
Chris Myarick TE 6-5 261 10/6/95 2 Temple '19 Elkins Park, Pa. FA, '19
Malcolm Perry WR 5-10 190 4/19/97 2 Navy '20 Clarksville, Tenn. D7, '20
Durval Queiroz Neto G 6-4 330 8/27/92 1 None Diamantino, Brazil FA, '19 (IPP)
Tyshun Render DE 6-4 245 3/28/97 2 Middle Tenn. St. '20 Newnan, Ga. FA, '20
Jordan Scarlett RB 5-11 200 2/9/96 2 Florida '19 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. FA, '21
Reid Sinnett QB 6-4 220 2/5/97 1 San Diego '20 Johnston, Iowa FA, '20
Jason Strowbridge DE 6-5 267 9/10/96 2 North Carolina '20 Deerfield Beach, Fla. D5a, '20
Carl Tucker FB 6-2 250 2/6/97 R Alabama '21 Concord, N.C. FA, '21

