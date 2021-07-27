Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign T Liam Eichenberg

Jul 27, 2021 at 11:21 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Liam Eichenberg. He was selected in the second round (42nd overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.

072721-LiamEichenbergSigning-CG002
Carlos Goldman

Eichenberg started 38 consecutive games to close his college career at Notre Dame, where he lettered four seasons (2017-20). As a senior in 2020, he started all 12 games at left tackle and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors. He was also named the winner of the ACC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy given annually to the conference's most outstanding blocker.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Liam Eichenberg T 6-6 310 1/19/98 R Notre Dame '21 Cleveland, Ohio D2b, '21

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health Highlights Cultural History of Miami

Tours conducted in Partnership with HistoryMiami Museum and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign TE Carson Meier, Waive TE Jibri Blount

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Carson Meier and waived tight end Jibri Blount with an injury settlement.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign TE Hunter Long

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Hunter Long. He was selected in the third round (81st overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Jevon Holland

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed safety Jevon Holland. He was selected in the second round (36th overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign LB Shaquem Griffin and CB Cre'Von LeBlanc

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc. The team waived defensive end Nick Coe and long snapper Rex Sunahara.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Local Miami High School Chosen to Receive Athletic Training Donation from Medco in Partnership With Cramer and PFATS

The Miami Dolphins select Miami Norland Senior High School for the 2021 High School Initiative donation from Medco Sports Medicine.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Unveil State-of-the-Art Baptist Health Training Complex

The best-in-class venue was meticulously planned to create a contemporary, welcoming training environment for coaches, players, and staff.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign T Timon Parris

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Timon Parris
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign WR Isaiah Ford, Waive S Brian Cole and C Tyler Gauthier

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford and waived safety Brian Cole and center Tyler Gauthier
news

Miami Dolphins and FARE Team Up to Open First Sports Venue with Allergy-Friendly Concession Kitchen

Partnership Will Help Over 500,000 People Each Year Access Allergy-Friendly Options and Raise Awareness
news

RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Preseason Broadcast Team

Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker Jason Taylor will once again serve as an analyst for Dolphins preseason broadcasts. He'll be joined in 2021 by Steve Goldstein, who will call play-by-play and Kim Bokamper, who will continue to serve as the sideline reporter. 
Advertising