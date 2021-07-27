Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign T Liam Eichenberg

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Liam Eichenberg. He was selected in the second round (42nd overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Eichenberg started 38 consecutive games to close his college career at Notre Dame, where he lettered four seasons (2017-20). As a senior in 2020, he started all 12 games at left tackle and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors. He was also named the winner of the ACC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy given annually to the conference's most outstanding blocker.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Liam Eichenberg
|T
|6-6
|310
|1/19/98
|R
|Notre Dame '21
|Cleveland, Ohio
|D2b, '21