The Reaction: Miami Dolphins Select Erik Ezukanma with No. 125 Pick

Apr 30, 2022 at 01:26 PM
Dolphins Staff

With the 125th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select WR Erik Ezukanma from Texas Tech. Ezukanma is a 6'2" 209lb wide receiver from Fort Worth, Texas, who led the Red Raiders in receiving for three straight years.

In 2021, he started in 11 games for Texas Tech and was named 2nd-Team All-Big 12 Conference. Ezukanma led the Red Raiders with 48 receptions and 706 receiving yards last season. In 2020, Ezukanma started all 10 games and was named 1st-Team All-Big 12 Conference.

In the meantime, check out Twitter's reaction to the pick:

To learn more about Ezukanma, view his roster page.

Ezukanma_Erik

Erik Ezukanma

WR

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: Texas Tech

