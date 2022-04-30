The Reaction: Miami Dolphins Select Erik Ezukanma with No. 125 Pick

With the 125th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select WR Erik Ezukanma from Texas Tech. Ezukanma is a 6'2" 209lb wide receiver from Fort Worth, Texas, who led the Red Raiders in receiving for three straight years.
In 2021, he started in 11 games for Texas Tech and was named 2nd-Team All-Big 12 Conference. Ezukanma led the Red Raiders with 48 receptions and 706 receiving yards last season. In 2020, Ezukanma started all 10 games and was named 1st-Team All-Big 12 Conference.
More analysis and information on Ezukanma joining the Dolphins will be shared in the days to come.
In the meantime, check out Twitter's reaction to the pick:
