The Reaction: Miami Dolphins Select OLB Cameron Goode with No. 224 Pick

With the 224th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select OLB Cameron Goode from Cal.
Goode is a 6'3" 237lb outside linebacker from Spring, TX who started all 37 games played with Cal.
Goode is a 3-time team leader in sacks (2019-21), was 2nd-Team All-Pac-12 in 2021 and Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 in 2019. Goode had 21.5 career sacks with the Golden Bears.
More analysis and information on Goode joining the Dolphins will be shared in the days to come.
Some information provided by NFL Research.