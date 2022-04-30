The Reaction: Miami Dolphins Select OLB Cameron Goode with No. 224 Pick

With the 224th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select OLB Cameron Goode from Cal.

Goode is a 6'3" 237lb outside linebacker from Spring, TX who started all 37 games played with Cal.

Goode is a 3-time team leader in sacks (2019-21), was 2nd-Team All-Pac-12 in 2021 and Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 in 2019. Goode had 21.5 career sacks with the Golden Bears.

More analysis and information on Goode joining the Dolphins will be shared in the days to come.