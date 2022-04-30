The Reaction: Miami Dolphins Select QB Skylar Thompson with No. 247 Pick

Thompson is a 6'2" 217lb quarterback from Independence, MO. In 2021, Thompson started in 9 games for Kansas State and had a career-high 69.5 completion percentage. He was named 2022 Texas Bowl MVP with 259 passing yards and three touchdowns in a win over LSU.

Thompson is also a Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist (2021) and an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 (2019). He is the only player in Kansas State history with 6,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards.

More analysis and information on Thompson joining the Dolphins will be shared in the days to come.