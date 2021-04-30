The Reaction: Miami Dolphins Select WR Jaylen Waddle with No. 6 Pick

Apr 29, 2021 at 09:48 PM
Headshot_Ghost
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

With the no. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select WR Jaylen Waddle from Alabama.

To view Jaylen's roster page, click here.

Check out the reaction on social to Jaylen joining the team:

