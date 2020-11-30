Three Takeaways | Defense, Ryan Fitzpatrick Lead Dolphins to Week 12 Win

What a luxury it is to have a defense that continues to come up with plays that determine the outcome of a game. The Miami Dolphins defense limited the Jets offense to just three points, 10 first downs and only 260 total yards on Sunday, pushing the team's record to 7-4. The defensive unit has been able to elevate their individual performances and play as one. This defense responded in the second half twice when the game could have turned in the Jets' favor. First, when Miami running back Matt Brieda fumbled the football in Dolphins' territory, this defense responded by pushing New York's offense into a punting situation. Minutes later, the Dolphins' offense again coughed up the football when Patrick Laird seemed to be on his way to a first down. The ball was punched out from behind, picked up by a Jets defender and heading deep into Dolphins' territory. Once again, the defense had to respond in a sudden-change situation, with a short field at their back. The Jets' offense was stymied on three consecutive downs, forcing a 4th-and-one decision. New York Head Coach Adam Gase decided to go for it and gave the ball to veteran running back Frank Gore. Gore slammed the fourth-down try up the middle, but was met behind the line of scrimmage by a more physical force. Linebacker Elandon Roberts sprung through the middle of the Jets offensive line untouched, and arguably made the most important play of the day for the Dolphins defense. That stop was the last time the Jets even threatened to score. It gave the Dolphins offense the ball back, and the ensuing drive ended up with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick finding tight end Adam Shaheen for a seven-yard touchdown reception.