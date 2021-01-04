Three Takeaways | John Congemi Analyzes Dolphins-Bills Week 17 Matchup

This game could not have started any better for the Miami Dolphins. It followed so many of the wins this team had complied throughout this season, led by the defense. They were very good early, creating havoc behind the line of scrimmage and forcing an early turnover. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel started it all by pressuring Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, and getting a sack on the opening drive of the game. That minus 11 yards forced the Bills offense into a second and 21, and that's when cornerback Byron Jones jumped in front of an Allen pass for his second interception of the season. Those two plays gave Miami's offense instant field position, and the early lead when placekicker Jason Sanders converted from 49 yards out. The Dolphins defense continued to hold the upper hand until the Bills flipped the field on Miami, and that's where the game completely changed. A three and out from inside the Dolphins own two-yard line changed the field position and momentum of the entire game. The Bills offense took possession at midfield and never looked back. A seven-play drive led to an easy Allen to Isaiah McKenzie touchdown to take the lead at 7-3. On the Bills next offensive possessions, they went eight plays covering 88 yards and another Allen to McKenzie touchdown connection extended the lead at 14-3. The lack of scoring for the Miami offense early in game not only was a major issue against Buffalo, but it's been a problem over the last month of the season. The Dolphins only scored one first half touchdown in their last four games! It's led to some exciting finishes for sure, but has applied too much pressure on their defense and special teams unit. Facing a playoff-caliber team like Buffalo, the inability to match a score with a score unfortunately doomed the Dolphins offense.