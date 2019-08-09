Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins vs. Falcons

Both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen played with confidence and made plays when things around them were breaking down. Fitzpatrick led the offense on the opening drive to points, but only played two series in the first quarter. Rosen showed poise and mobility, sometimes needing to evade pressure to make plays downfield. The more he played, the better he looked, especially when he had time to settle in the pocket. Rosen also bounced back after an interception before halftime, and led the offense to a field goal on a 70 yard drive with only 1:05 left in the second quarter. Jake Rudock was also efficient in the fourth quarter spreading the football to all parts of the field. Jake was a perfect five for five and found rookie Myles Gaskin for a six yard score.