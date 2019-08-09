I Said It: Dolphins Beat Falcons In Preseason Opener

— Rookie wide receiver Preston Williams had one of the top performances of the game for the Dolphins as he caught four passes for 97 yards, including a long of 36 yards in the third quarter. Williams’ performance came on the heels of another strong outing in the scrimmage last Saturday at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. While it’s still early in the process, the undrafted free agent from Colorado State clearly is putting himself in position to contend for a spot on the 53-man roster.