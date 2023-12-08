Top Quotes - Dolphins Begin Three-Game Homestand Against Tennessee

The Miami Dolphins have won three games in a row and are 9-3 for the first time since 2001.

The team now has a three-game homestand and an opportunity to build on the positives that have come from the first 13 weeks of the season.

Here's what Head Coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and other members of the team had to say this week as they get ready for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Scouting the Titans

Head Coach Mike McDaniel

(On what he's seen this season from Tennessee and their starting quarterback Will Levis) – "It's cool to watch a guy come into a team with other players that are very much capable. What I've learned from afar is that it's not about him. He was just chopping wood, but you can learn a lot by just watching and listening. You watch how guys play with him on the field and you can tell he's earned the respect of veteran players. And you either have that or you don't. As a quarterback, there's nowhere to hide. So it's cool to watch him progress and I think he is capable of making, I think pretty much every throw. They have some guys that can really catch the ball that you've probably heard of and teams – we can attest as we've had plenty of times that we're going through some adversity, but you can tell by the way that the Tennessee Titans play in terms of how hard they play and their passion, that it's just a matter of time that team is at the top of the division with Coach Vrabel. So to be a part of that team and to own the respect of his teammates, I think says everything."

WR Tyreek Hill

(On what he's noticed when watching tape of the Titans defense) – "Those guys have got a real good secondary. Those guys fly to the ball real well, they punch the ball out. So our main focus is protecting the ball and like we've been doing all season, make sure we're at the right spots for Tua (Tagovailoa) and just put up points, just execute each and every opportunity that we get a chance to step on the field."

QB Tua Tagovailoa