Top Quotes - Dolphins Hoping to Take Another Step Forward in Germany

Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio

(On the key to limiting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes?) – "Just trying to keep him from having an unbelievable game. He's always played well. And try and hopefully limit the improvised plays, where he starts scrambling around, making great throws on the run, guys getting open. Him pulling the ball down and running it himself for critical first downs. He's really tough. You've got to defend the play they call in the huddle, which is hard enough, and then you have to defend the play that he creates after the first one breaks down a little bit."

S Jevon Holland

(On what stands out about the Chiefs offense?) – "They just make it happen. They really do. (Travis) Kelce, Pat Mahomes, Skyy Moore, Mecole (Hardman), (Marquez Valdez-) Scantling, they've got a whole bunch of weapons. (Isiah) Pacheco, like they've got weapons left and right. They just get the ball to their primary guys when they need to, and they make it happen. I mean, that's basically the bottom line. Then of course, Pat Mahomes is special. He can scramble, extend plays, use his feet, use his mind, eyes downfield. It definitely adds a unique dynamic to their offense and we're not even talking about the pre-snap stuff that they do, like the 'Ring Around The Rosie,' things like that. It's exciting game planning for them, because it's something that you kind of don't see a lot. It's a unique challenge, so we're definitely real focused on them."

LB Jaelan Phillips

(On staying focused in a week with a lot of potential distractions) – "That's something that you have to practice is staying present. That's something that Mike (McDaniel) preaches to us every day. That's one of the first things he always puts up in his presentations, is a little picture of a present and he says your presence is a present. I think just treating this like any other game, obviously there's extenuating circumstances – we're out here in Germany. Like you said, it's a big game, a 6-2 matchup, obviously big implications, but we just prepare for it like we do any other week. Take it day by day. We had a good practice out there today and we're going to get in the film room, correct what we need to correct and just keep moving and going forward."

AFC Offensive Player of the Month WR Tyreek Hill and His Impact

Head Coach Mike McDaniel