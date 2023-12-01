Top Quotes - Dolphins Head to Washington Looking for Third Straight Win

The Miami Dolphins are 8-3 overall on the season and 2-0 since their Week 10 bye, with wins over Las Vegas and the New York Jets.
On Sunday, Dec. 3, Miami will look to win its third consecutive game when it travels to FedExField to take on the Washington Commanders.
Here's what Head Coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and other members of the team had to say this week as they get ready for their penultimate road game of the regular season.
Preparing for the Commanders
Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio
(On what he sees when watching film of Commanders QB Sam Howell) – "He's been impressive on tape. Good passer. Can make all the throws. His scrambling and running ability is really worrisome for us. He's a good runner when he's scrambling. He's hurt people that way, and we have to be mindful of that playing against him. I think he's done a really nice job."
QB Tua Tagovailoa
(On playing against his former Alabama teammates Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne) – "Those guys make it tough up front with the things they do. They run their games but also what they do playing either the 2i or 3-technique. What they do, they jet up the field. How we block that, it'll come down to I think different technique that we'd have to use, especially the way that they rush. It's almost very similar to the Jets sort of front with their jet front, but outside of that, we'll see. They're really good."
Building on an 8-3 Start
Head Coach Mike McDaniel
(On how the lessons learned from last season's 8-3 start can benefit the team this season) – "I see a team that understands what it means to build during the season, to continue the growth as a team so that we're our best version of ourselves when it matters most. I see a team that is excited to play together. I see a team that is used to the spotlight or the headlines and that isn't enamored by that. I see a team that takes the Washington Commanders as serious as every other team that we've played this year and a team that's excited to go compete against them. And that's the only thing on their mind. I'm very proud of where our team's at because our team is connected to each other, plays hard for each other, invests in the responsibilities for one another, so that they can truly take advantage of each and every Sunday, which, we only have a finite amount. Each one of them is very special. There's a lot of people that pay really, really good money to come watch us do what we do and this team seems to not take any of that for granted, which gives you the opportunity to be your best self, which is all that I care about."
Offensive Coordinator Frank Smith
(On the growth of the team and how they are better prepared for December football this season) – "I think that's the great thing about this football team, is that they all together have that drive, have that daily process towards how can I get better today? Because if I get better today, that's going to help everyone tomorrow, this weekend, next weekend. I think that's the greatest thing is that you have a bunch of guys who are very accountable and want to be their best daily. And they challenge each other and they bring out the best in each other. That's why it's such a joy to work with this team."
DT Christian Wilkins
(On the importance of games later in the schedule) – "Just really throughout my time in the league, you kind of play ball in September and October, but you remember November and December. Just the later the ball gets, just the later in the season it gets, the more important the games are. You've got a bunch of film of guys on teams, so you're not going to trick anybody. People are who they are and every little bit matters, so hopefully we'll be gearing up and we've done enough now and built a specific formula that we'll be able to do some good things at this point in the season."
Bringing The Energy
Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio
(On working with a staff that tries to cultivate an enjoyable atmosphere) – "I think it starts with Mike (McDaniel). That's his approach. He wants that, instigates it and the players follow that lead. You don't have to give players lead to have fun. Obviously as you said, winning helps. Winning has cured more ails than penicillin. (laughter) But yes, it is. These guys have fun, but they're working hard at it."
DT Christian Wilkins
(On setting a new career high in sacks) – "I'm always just working on my game constantly. I'm never a finished product at any point that I'm playing, any point during the season, or anything like that. I'm never a finished product so I'm always working on improving in little things. I'm not really focused necessarily on that specifically. I'm just trying to do what I can for my teammates, and I'll look up at the end."
CB Jalen Ramsey
(On playing with CB Xavien Howard) – "Yeah, he's a great teammate. Obviously he's been elite in this league for just as long as I have. It's great to team up with him. He teaches me new techniques that I hadn't tried yet or maybe that I've been put in the back of my toolbox for a little bit and he brings them back up. That's been good. We just challenge each other."
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
(On his pregame speech to the team before the Jets game) – *"Oh man. Pregame speeches are just all from the heart and that's all. Seeing how the guys work and being around them for as long as I have, I feel like on the team, especially a team like this, there's always a lot of things you can do besides actually being on the field that can help contribute and go forward to you getting to the goal you want to reach. Just for me to be able to do that no matter what it is, no matter how it is, that's just a blessing for me to have in this role on this team."
