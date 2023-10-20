Top Quotes - Dolphins Excited for Primetime Matchup Against Eagles

A Battle of 5-1 Teams

(On the difference in preparation for a winless opponent versus a team with just one loss) – "I think it is really hard to turn it on for good teams. I think you're already behind the 8-ball if all of a sudden you're going to say, 'Alright, now we've got to work hard.' It was everything to me how we approached last week in terms of making sure that we're at the stage of the development of the team to worry about ourselves. This week will be no different in terms of that. Having said that, me personally, I get so fired up to play – the Philadelphia Eagles are one of the best teams in the National Football League. When you are trying to be your very best, you want to play the best. So I know all of our guys will be excited for that."