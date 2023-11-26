Top Quotes - Dolphins Use Big Plays From Offense and Defense to Beat Jets

(On he and WR Tyreek Hill each recording 100+ yards receiving) – "We try to go out there and perform every week. Sauce (Gardner) and D.J. (Reed) are two of the top corners in this League, so going into the week, got to prepare. Luckily for us, we have two of the best corners that we face on a weekly, with (Jalen) Ramsey and X (Xavien Howard), so really get us prepared throughout the week to face top corners like Sauce (Gardner) and D.J. (Reed)."