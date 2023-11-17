Top Quotes - Dolphins Return From The Bye Week Ready To Face The Raiders

QB Tua Tagovailoa

(On what he sees when watching film of the Raiders defense) – "Well, I think the thing they do really well is play together, obviously. If you look at the past two games that they've played in, defensively, I mean they look really good. No. 98, Maxx Crosby, is all over the field. If you look at his film, no straggling from that guy. You can see why he's talked about the way he's talked about. I've got a lot of respect for him. I think that's someone we're going to need to keep our eye on. And they have good guys in the backfield. It's not a team to sleep on and we have to be ready for whatever they have to throw at us."

LB Jerome Baker

(On playing a team on a two-game win streak with a new head coach) – "Man, they're hungry. They are hungry. They're just getting back to the simple things of who they want to be. The Raiders play good defense, run the ball, be physical. It's going to be a good test for us. I'm excited."

Reflecting on a 6-3 Start

QB Tua Tagovailoa