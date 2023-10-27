Top Quotes - Dolphins Looking to Rebound at Home Against New England

Head Coach Mike McDaniel

(On planning for New England, who is known for trying to take away the opposing team's best players) - "That's the fun part of football. You're trying to cost analysis. If they are taking away one thing, you're giving up another thing. If people are going to overplay one thing, you have to be able to execute another. I think if you really commit, you can put 11 players on one guy. But that leaves other players available, and the structure of the defense a little vulnerable. We'll always have a feature player in our scheme. We'll always have him involved in some way, shape or form. But when people overcommit to something, other guys have to make plays, and other parts of your offense has to go. That's the cool balancing act of NFL gameday, which is one of the reasons why it's so fun."

Getting Pressure Up Front

Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio

(On the performance from Miami's defensive front against Philadelphia) - "I think they did well. Philadelphia undoubtedly has the best offensive line in the league. I thought overall when you consider that, who we were playing, I thought that they probably had their best game against the run this year. I thought Raekwon (Davis) made good advances in his quality of play."