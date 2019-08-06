Highlights From Tuesday's Training Camp Practice

The Dolphins were back in full pads Tuesday after practicing in shells on Monday.
- The same eight players who missed practice Monday were out: LB Raekwon McMillan, DE Jonathan Woodard, S Reshad Jones, WR Jakeem Grant, LB Chase Allen, CB Eric Rowe and T Zach Sterup did not practice, and CB Cordrea Tankersley (who remains on PUP).
- Jill Ellis, the coach of the women’s national soccer team, visited practice, a few weeks removed from guiding her squad to the World Cup title.
- QB Josh Rosen threw a perfect pass to TE Mike Gesicki on a slant to beat tight coverage.
- TE Dwayne Allen took part in team drills for the first time in training camp.
- DE Tank Carradine got good pressure on QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and might have had a sack in a game situation.
- DB Montre Hartage broke up a pass in a goal-line drill.