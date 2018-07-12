2018 Training Camp Preview: Centers & Guards

The Dolphins spent a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft on guard Isaac Asiata, but his playing time as a rookie consisted of two snaps on special teams in the finale against the Buffalo Bills after he was inactive for each of the first 15 games. Asiata is a large offensive lineman with some mobility, but it's also clear he has to show improvement in his second training camp with the Dolphins because his roster spot does not appear to be guaranteed.