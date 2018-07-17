2018 Training Camp Preview: Special Teams

The battle to see who will replace Cody Parkey as the team's placekicker clearly is what will take center stage in training camp when it comes to special teams. Because the Dolphins used a draft pick on him, Sanders logically would be seen as the favorite entering camp, but Joseph certainly will be given every opportunity to win the job. Rookie free agent long-snapper Lucas Gravelle faces a more difficult challenge in trying to unseat veteran John Denney, given how dependable Denney has been since joining the Dolphins in 2006.