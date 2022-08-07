Day 10 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

The Dolphins arrived at the first checkpoint of training camp 2022 as the next time the team hits the field they will do so against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With a couple days ahead of the trip across Alligator Alley and up I-75, Sunday's session was the longest of the summer. Fans were treated to big plays from the offense and defense and some overcast South Florida weather.
Here are the takeaways from the Day 10 of training camp 2022:
1. Bombs away
Before the precipitation moved in at the end of practice, fans saw rain of another variety – the deep ball. Tua Tagovailoa dropped a trio of on-target throws into the bread baskets of Tyreek Hill, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson during a one-on-one period that served as foreshadowing of what was to come.
Fast forward to team period and it was a matchup of good-on-good. Tyreek Hill drew coverage from Xavien Howard, the same cornerback Hill admitted he was tired of seeing across from him ("I'm really sick of going against X, man. He's been locking me up in practice. I'm really eager to go against somebody else," Hill said), with Jevon Holland lurking over the top. The Cheetah got one step and that was all Tagovailoa needed to fit the pass in for a gain of roughly 50 yards.
Later, Teddy Bridgewater dialed up Hill for a dime of his own and another long completion in the team period.
Back to the one-on-ones, Cedrick Wilson Jr. talked after practice about what makes Tagovailoa's deep ball easy on the receiver that he's targeting on a given play.
"It's accurate. It doesn't really change the spot," Wilson said. "It's still our job to get to the spot because he's going to hit his spot. He adjusts it perfectly between the speed of all of us, because obviously I'm not as fast as Tyreek (Hill) and (Jaylen) Waddle, but he throws it up, gives me time to get to the spot and I feel like that's the best part of it."
Long touchdowns are long touchdowns regardless of the air yards, as the Miami defense found out a few plays later. Against a blitz, Trent Sherfield found room in the middle of the field as he met a well-placed pass from Tagovailoa. Sherfield split the defense and scampered 60 yards to pay dirt.
2. In the trenches
The skill players get the headlines on the explosive plays, but as cliché as it is, it starts up front and this Miami line afforded the offense ample time to attack downfield. It started in the one-on-one pass rush drills and a spirited period that featured wins on both sides of the ball.
Liam Eichenberg's work stood out as he withstood a variety of pass-rush moves from a trio of Miami big men inside. Both Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler had the last laugh, however, as both shot through the line for quick sacks in 11-on-11. Not to be outdone was Jaelan Phillips, who had an immediate win that produced a sack in that same period.
Outside, Emmanuel Ogbah and Andrew Van Ginkel showcased their skills – as unique as they are from one another. Van Ginkel's ability to shorten the corner and win with speed pops on the practice field while Emmanuel Ogbah's length and heavy hands often provide teaching tape.
Ogbah ended the two-minute period of practice the same way he did last year in joint practices against the Falcons and Bears with a "game-clinching" sack.
3. Pursuit, defensive speed and those young safeties
Yesterday, Jaelan Phillips discussed the team's mentality of running to the football.
That philosophy was tangible in today's practice as the ground-game struggled to find much space. The line stacked things up and the speed at the second and third levels of the defense was on display. Ogbah, Van Ginkel, Brennan Scarlett and Melvin Ingram set hard edges all day and allowed Jerome Baker, Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland to open up and shut things down.
Speaking of those young safeties, what a day for Jones and Holland. Jones' springy athleticism was on display on a quarterback pressure where he had to come to balance and change directions. Holland intercepted Tagovailoa's Hail Mary attempt to close practice. He also stepped in front of Hill to force a fourth-down incompletion and had a textbook coverage rep on Hunter Long.
4. Newcomers in the backfield impress
What’s been really, really awesome to see is his feel for the game. His cerebral approach is real. Sometimes guys – that cerebral approach means they just know all the assignments, which uniquely he does. He knows every receiver assignment and he’s understanding of the blocking schemes and all that. But more so, he has a combination of feel to apply abstract coaching points. We want him to press the line of scrimmage and he’s working on that daily. He’s diligent with his tracks. He’s really getting a feel for the protection, so it’s been cool to watch him really to digest and start to get – you can see it on the field – his productivity is obvious. He’s doing a great job and really, really getting a feel and coming into his own for the position. Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on RB Chase Edmonds
The Dolphins brought in three veteran free agent running backs and a pair of fullbacks this spring. Watching Chase Edmonds practice, it's not hard to see why his head coach is raving over his cerebral approach and mental fortitude.
Earlier this camp, fullback Alec Ingold donned the orange practice jersey after attacking his rehab with unrelenting vigor. Paving the way for the majority of the Dolphins big runs this camp, Ingold got loose in the passing game today for a big gain.
5. Rookie splash plays continue
Rookie linebacker Channing Tindall punched the ball free early in practice and into the waiting arms of safety Verone McKinley III. The undrafted rookie from Oregon registered another takeaway with a highlight-reel play. He went up for a 50-50 ball intended for Jaylen Waddle, and not only did McKinley get the deflection, but he caught the rebound for the interception.
Quarterback Skylar Thompson impressed with a handful of big throws and several from an awkward platform after evading the rush.
Rookie running back ZaQuandre White showed the vision to hit a cutback lane for a 20-yard run while defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr. and linebacker Deandre Johnson recorded sacks.
