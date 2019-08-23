Defense, Two Touchdown Drives Guide Dolphins To 22-7 Victory Over Jaguars

The Dolphins failed to gain a first down on their first three possessions, but the first two ended with great special teams tackles, by Chris Lammons and Cornell Armstrong.

Lammons another big hit on special teams, and this one led to a Dolphins touchdown — though only momentarily.

That play came after Sanders’ first goal. After Jaguars returner DJ Chark lost the football and fell to one knee, Lammons drilled him to jar the ball loose and it was picked up and returned into the end zone by Dolphins running back Mark Walton.

But, as with every touchdown, the play was reviewed and the officials determined that Chark was ruled down before he fumbled.

On defense, the biggest play came when cornerback Eric Rowe intercepted Nick Foles.

Linebacker Jerome Baker had yet another strong outing for the defense with seven tackles in the first half.

Defensive end Nate Orchard had each of the Dolphins’ first two sacks, one in the first half and one in the second.