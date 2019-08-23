Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins vs. Jaguars

The Miami offense didn’t have the start they were looking for going up against one of the best defenses in the league. They struggled early, punting the football back to the Jaguars on their first four offensive possessions. The Miami offense needed a positive play to turn the momentum around and it came from the defense. Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe cut the field in half with his second quarter interception. On the next play, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick found tight end Mike Gesicki for a 28-yard reception. That led to a 40-yard field goal by Jason Sanders, who also added a 46 yarder that cut the Jacksonville lead to one. The best two drives of the game both came in the third quarter. Fitzpatrick led an 11-play drive, highlighted by a receptions by tight ends Nick O’Leary and Gesicki that totaled 59 yards. It ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass to running back Mark Walton. Quarterback Josh Rosen entered the game and immediately led the offense on a 13-play, 99-yard drive for a score. He showed great awareness and mobility, moving from the pocket to throw, and running when necessary for positive yards. It was Rosen’s best performance of the pre-season and it should be something to build on heading towards the regular season.