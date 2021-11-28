Dolphins Destroy Panthers 33-10, Week 12 Recap

On the day, Tagovailoa went 27 of 31 for 230 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. Gaskin led all running backs with 16 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Jaylen Waddle recorded nine receptions for 137 yards and one touchdown. Waddle also surpassed 100 yards receiving for the first time in career and is now just 124 yards award from breaking the Dolphins all-time rookie record for receiving yards and needs just eight more receptions to hold the Dolphins all-time rookie record for receptions.