Dolphins Destroy Panthers 33-10, Week 12 Recap

Nov 28, 2021 at 05:30 PM
DCCE5C78-EFA7-4844-85DD-C63816EA878C
Mark Stallworth

The Miami Dolphins were dominant in all three phases of the game in their return to Hard Rock Stadium, defeating the Carolina Panthers 33-10. Miami's special teams made a quick impact, with Duke Riley blocking a Carolina punt that was recovered by Justin Coleman for a quick score. The Panthers quickly answered back with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Cam Newton to tie the game at 7-7.

In the second quarter, the Dolphins defense stepped up as they forced Newton to throw an interception on back-to-back possessions, first to Jevon Holland and then to Xavien Howard.

JL2_4661

Following the second interception by Newton, Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle on a 9-yard touchdown completion to give the Dolphins a 14-7 lead. That score by Waddle was his first touchdown reception at Hard Rock Stadium.

Later in the quarter, Myles Gaskin rushed for a 3-yard touchdown on a direct snap to give the Dolphins a 21-7 lead.

PM1_1024

After a fumble caused on a bad snap by Austin Reiter, that put the Panthers in position to score a 41-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. The Dolphins led 21-10 at the half.

In the second half, Gaskin scored his second touchdown on the day on a 3-yard direct snap, extending their lead to 27-7.

Table inside Article
Stat Panthers Dolphins
Total Yards 198 315
Rushing Yards 64 111
Passing Yards 134 204
3rd and 4th Down Conv. 6-17 8-16
First Downs 10 22
Penalties 7/61 5/35
TOP 22:26 37:34

In the 4th quarter, Jason Sanders connected on field goals from 33 and 46 yards to close out Miami's scoring for the day. Defensively, the Dolphins were stellar as they recorded a whopping five sacks and three interceptions. Rookie Jaelan Phillips led all defensive players with three sacks.

On the day, Tagovailoa went 27 of 31 for 230 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. Gaskin led all running backs with 16 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Jaylen Waddle recorded nine receptions for 137 yards and one touchdown. Waddle also surpassed 100 yards receiving for the first time in career and is now just 124 yards award from breaking the Dolphins all-time rookie record for receiving yards and needs just eight more receptions to hold the Dolphins all-time rookie record for receptions.

_CG10252

The Miami Dolphins now are on a four-game win streak and ended the month of November undefeated. The Dolphins look to keep things going as they prepare for a week 13 matchup against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium on December 5th. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM and tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.

Related Content

news

Dolphins defeat Jets 24-17, Week 11 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to the city that never sleeps, defeating the New York Jets, 24-17 in a week 11 AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium.
news

Dolphins crush Ravens in upset 22-10, Week 10 Recap

In a prime time match up under the lights, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 in front of their enthusiastic fans at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Dolphins victorious over Texans 17-9, Week 9 Recap

The Miami Dolphins returned home to face the Houston Texans, notching their first home victory of the season and winning 17-9 at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Dolphins fall to Bills 26-11, Week 8 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills, falling 26-11 in a week 8 matchup.
news

Dolphins lose to Falcons 30-28, Week 7 Recap

The Miami Dolphins returned to Hard Rock Stadium in a week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Miami Dolphins lose to Jaguars 23-20, Week 6 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to London, England to face their upstate rival Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
news

Miami Dolphins fall to Bucs 45-17, Week 5 Recap

The first of two road games for the Miami Dolphins began as the team traveled to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL for an instate showdown against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Miami Dolphins fall to Colts 27-17, Week 4 Recap

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 4 AFC Showdown at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Miami Dolphins comeback falls short against Raiders 31-28 OT, Week 3 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders in a week 3 contest and to rebound after a tough loss to Buffalo.
news

Miami Dolphins shutout by Buffalo Bills 35-0, Week 2 Recap

The Miami Dolphins lost their 2021 home opener against AFC East rival Buffalo Bills 35-0 at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Miami Dolphins defeat New England Patriots, 17-16 in season opener

The Miami Dolphins came into Foxboro and pulled out a thrilling 17-16 win over their AFC East rival New England Patriots in the 2021 season opener. 
Advertising