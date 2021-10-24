Dolphins lose to Falcons 30-28, Week 7 Recap

The third quarter started with the Dolphins defense allowing the Falcons to score in 3 plays to open the second half. The deficit grew to 20-7. After punting on their first possession, the Dolphins offense got another opportunity as the offense was able to get Mike Gesicki involved in the scoring on National Tight Ends Day. Gesicki caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to trim the deficit to 20-14.