Dolphins lose to Falcons 30-28, Week 7 Recap

Oct 24, 2021 at 06:04 PM
Mark Stallworth

The Miami Dolphins returned to Hard Rock Stadium in a week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. On the team's opening possession, the Dolphins got out to an early start with a 14-play 75-yard drive which ended in a 10-yard touchdown reception by Isaiah Ford. On the drive Tua Tagovailoa went 7 of 8 on passing for 52 yards and the touchdown completion.

In the second quarter, the Dolphins defense gave up a field goal and a touchdown which gave the Falcons a 10-7 lead with 4:47 remaining in the half. Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception in the redzone as the first half was ending. The Dolphins trailed at halftime 13-7.

The third quarter started with the Dolphins defense allowing the Falcons to score in 3 plays to open the second half. The deficit grew to 20-7. After punting on their first possession, the Dolphins offense got another opportunity as the offense was able to get Mike Gesicki involved in the scoring on National Tight Ends Day. Gesicki caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to trim the deficit to 20-14.

The fourth quarter started off with the Dolphins defense stepping up creating a turnover with an impressive interception by Xavien Howard. On the following play Tagovailoa threw his second interception of the game. However, on their next offensive possession, the Dolphins offense returned on the field and constructed a 9-play 90-yard drive capped off by a 7-yard touchdown reception by Myles Gaskin to trim the Dolphins deficit to 27-21.

On the following defensive possession, the Dolphins defense stepped up and forced their second turnover of the game with a forced fumble created by Emmanuel Ogbah on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the fumble was recovered by Nik Needham.

Following the turnover, the Dolphins offense constructed a 9-play 40-yard drive capped off with a 4-yard touchdown reception by Mack Hollins and that score gave the Dolphins 28-27 lead with 2:33 remaining in regulation.

In the end, the Dolphins fell short losing to the Atlanta Falcons 30-28 on a 36-yard field goal made by Younghoe Koo as time expired.

Stat Falcons Dolphins
Total Yards 397 413
Rushing Yards 72 132
Passing Yards 325 281
3rd and 4th Down Conv. 6-13 7-11
First Downs 21 27
Penalties 3/29 6/44
TOP 25:22 34:38

On the day Tagovailoa completed 32 out of 40 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Gesicki finished the game with 7 catches for 85 yards and one touchdown. He moved to fourth-most receiving yards (1.904 career receiving yards) by a tight end in team history and fourth most receptions (163 career receptions) by a tight-end in teams history.

The Dolphins now head Bills Stadium for a week 8 AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills on October 31. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM EST.

