Dolphins Sign Five Draft Picks

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed the following draft picks: defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, tackle Isaiah Prince and running backs Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin.
Wilkins was selected with the 13th overall pick and was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and three-year starter at Clemson, where he won two national championships following the 2016 and 2018 seasons. Wilkins played in all 59 games and made 45 career starts, totaling 191 tackles (94 solo), 16 sacks, 16 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a senior in 2018 and won the William V. Campbell Trophy, given annually to the nation’s top scholar-athlete. Wilkins was also a first-team All-American as a junior in 2017 and a sophomore in 2016 and earned Freshman All-American honors in 2015.
Van Ginkel was selected in the fifth-round (151st overall) out of Wisconsin, where he was a two-year letterman (2017-18). He played in 27 games with 10 starts at Wisconsin, where he totaled 99 tackles (64 solo), 12 sacks, seven passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Van Ginkel earned third-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2018 and led the team with 5.5 sacks. He played his sophomore season (2016) at Iowa Western Community College and his redshirt freshman season (2015) at South Dakota.
Prince was Miami’s sixth-round pick (202nd overall). He was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and three-year starter at Ohio State, where he played in all 54 games. He finished his career with 41 consecutive starts at right tackle. Prince earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2018 and was voted a team captain. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior in 2017.
Cox was a seventh-round pick (233rd overall) out of Auburn, where he played in 52 career games with 41 starts. He totaled 11 carries for 18 yards (1.6 avg.) and three touchdowns and 26 receptions for 237 yards (9.1 avg.) and one touchdown. As a senior in 2018, Cox played in all 13 games with 11 starts and totaled three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving). He attended Apopka (Fla.) High School, where he played quarterback and running back, leading his team to a state championship as a senior in 2014.
Gaskin was a seventh-round pick (234th overall) from Washington, where he was a four-year starter (2015-18). He played in 52 career games with 40 starts and totaled 945 carries for 5,323 yards (5.6 avg.) and 57 touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career as the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards (5,323), rushing touchdowns (57) and total touchdowns (62) and his rushing yards and rushing touchdowns totals were both third in Pac-12 history. Gaskin is the first player in Pac-12 history and the second player in FBS history to record 1,000 rushing yards in four seasons. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior in 2018 and a junior in 2017, first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a sophomore in 2016 and was a Freshman All-American in 2015.