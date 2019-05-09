Dolphins Sign Five Draft Picks

Gaskin was a seventh-round pick (234th overall) from Washington, where he was a four-year starter (2015-18). He played in 52 career games with 40 starts and totaled 945 carries for 5,323 yards (5.6 avg.) and 57 touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career as the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards (5,323), rushing touchdowns (57) and total touchdowns (62) and his rushing yards and rushing touchdowns totals were both third in Pac-12 history. Gaskin is the first player in Pac-12 history and the second player in FBS history to record 1,000 rushing yards in four seasons. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior in 2018 and a junior in 2017, first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a sophomore in 2016 and was a Freshman All-American in 2015.