Dolphins victorious over Texans 17-9, Week 9 Recap

In the third quarter, the Dolphins defense forced Taylor to throw his third interception of the game, this time to Justin Coleman. In the final frame, the Dolphins only allowed one field goal en route to the victory. On the day, Brissett completed 26 of 43 passes for 244 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Jaylen Waddle led all receivers with a game-high eight catches for 83 yards. The first-year player leads all rookie receivers with 56 receptions on the season. Emanuel Ogbah led all defensive players with 2.5 sacks in the game.