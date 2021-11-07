Dolphins victorious over Texans 17-9, Week 9 Recap

Nov 07, 2021 at 05:55 PM
Mark Stallworth

The Miami Dolphins returned home to face the Houston Texans, notching their first home victory of the season, winning 17-9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins turned to Jacoby Brissett to be the signal caller on the day as Tua Tagovailoa was unable to start the game due to injury. Miami's defense started strong, creating a turnover on their first defensive possession of the game with an interception by rookie Jevon Holland.

That interception was the first of his career and gave the Dolphins a great opportunity to seize an early lead. Miami went down the field in 12 plays for 75 yards and scored the first points of the game on a 6-yard touchdown on a direct snap to Myles Gaskin.

In the second quarter, The Texans cut into the lead with two field goals, trimming Miami's lead to 7-6. Jason Sanders connected on a 42-yard field goal to give the Dolphins a 10-7 lead in the closing minutes of the first half. On the next defensive possession, Emmanuel Ogbah sacked Tyrod Taylor setting up the Dolphins defense to obtain their second interception of the game, this time going to Jerome Baker.

Stat Texans Dolphins
Stat Texans Dolphins
Total Yards 272 262
Rushing Yards 73 47
Passing Yards 199 215
3rd and 4th Down Conv. 7-18 9-16
First Downs 14 22
Penalties 8/60 2/13
TOP 28:16 31:44

Following the interception, it took the Dolphins only four plays to score on a touchdown pass from Brissett to Mack Hollins to give the Dolphins a 17-6 lead going into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Dolphins defense forced Taylor to throw his third interception of the game, this time to Justin Coleman. In the final frame, the Dolphins only allowed one field goal en route to the victory. On the day, Brissett completed 26 of 43 passes for 244 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Jaylen Waddle led all receivers with a game-high eight catches for 83 yards. The first-year player leads all rookie receivers with 56 receptions on the season. Emanuel Ogbah led all defensive players with 2.5 sacks in the game.

The Dolphins enter a short week and shift their focus for a Thursday night primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11. Kickoff is set for 8:20 PM EST and tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.

