It's Bills week again as the Dolphins look to repeat the result from last November when they defeated Buffalo 30-13. It won't be easy. Buffalo has the best record in the AFC at 8-1 and features the NFL's second-ranked rushing attack. A trio of injuries to the Dolphins defensive line makes the challenge even tougher, as Miami calls upon a next-man-up mentality.
Buffalo enters the game with the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL. Although quarterback Josh Allen averages over 31 passing touchdowns per season since 2020, it's the Buffalo run game that spearheads an offense averaging 31.9 points per game. While Allen is on pace for just 24 touchdown tosses this year, his 11 rushing touchdowns are just four off his career high (15 rushing touchdowns in 2023) as he's on pace for 20 rushing touchdowns this season.
Allen's 290 rushing yards are the most by any quarterback in the NFL this season, and when Head Coach Joe Brady dials up their traditional run game, Buffalo is in great hands. Running back James Cook's 971 rushing yards rank second in the NFL behind only Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs.
"The offensive line probably doesn't get enough credit, but the way they play together as a whole, they're really well coached," Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley said. "The back is explosive. I mean, very similar to playing Gibbs in Detroit. He's able to do all those things as a runner, the way he cuts the ball back, the way he catches the ball out of the backfield."
One week after Zach Sieler was placed on injured reserve, the Dolphins lost another pair of defensive linemen. Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers, both in their second seasons, had developed big roles on a top-10-ranked Dolphins defense. Now, the Dolphins will have to dig deeper into the rotation to slow Buffalo's attack.
"Jordan was having a great year," Hafley said. "I mean, really, just watching the way he played, the toughness, what he was able to do for our defense, the plays he was making. And I'll tell you this too, Zeek, I mean, Zeek took a huge step, huge step. And not only playing inside, but playing the big end position, the versatility that he had. I mean, those are two players who will be really missed."
On offense, quarterback Kyle McCord makes his second NFL start. He threw for 209 yards with a 53.1 completion percentage in Week 10 at Indianapolis. McCord rushed for a touchdown but lost a fumble, finishing with a passer rating of 73.6 and a total QBR of 20.4.
"I wouldn't say pleased, but I think I'm doing a good job," McCord said. "I think there's obviously a lot of room for improvement, room for growth, but that's to be expected. So, it's all about just continuing to stay on the upward trajectory and getting better every single day."
McCord found success when throwing to rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas. Douglas leads all NFL rookies in 2026, averaging 61.2 receiving yards per game.
"He's a guy that our quarterbacks have been comfortable throwing the ball to," Hafley said. "He's shown that he can go up and catch it in traffic. He's got the ability to catch and run and break tackles. And he's a guy they trust because he's where he's supposed to be when he's supposed to be there, and that's really important in the pass game."
Make sure to check out the Injury Report and the team's official social media accounts 90 minutes before kickoff to see who is active for the game.
Watch the game live on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, listen on the Dolphins Radio Network and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.