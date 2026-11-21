"Jordan was having a great year," Hafley said. "I mean, really, just watching the way he played, the toughness, what he was able to do for our defense, the plays he was making. And I'll tell you this too, Zeek, I mean, Zeek took a huge step, huge step. And not only playing inside, but playing the big end position, the versatility that he had. I mean, those are two players who will be really missed."

On offense, quarterback Kyle McCord makes his second NFL start. He threw for 209 yards with a 53.1 completion percentage in Week 10 at Indianapolis. McCord rushed for a touchdown but lost a fumble, finishing with a passer rating of 73.6 and a total QBR of 20.4.

"I wouldn't say pleased, but I think I'm doing a good job," McCord said. "I think there's obviously a lot of room for improvement, room for growth, but that's to be expected. So, it's all about just continuing to stay on the upward trajectory and getting better every single day."

McCord found success when throwing to rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas. Douglas leads all NFL rookies in 2026, averaging 61.2 receiving yards per game.

"He's a guy that our quarterbacks have been comfortable throwing the ball to," Hafley said. "He's shown that he can go up and catch it in traffic. He's got the ability to catch and run and break tackles. And he's a guy they trust because he's where he's supposed to be when he's supposed to be there, and that's really important in the pass game."

Make sure to check out the Injury Report and the team's official social media accounts 90 minutes before kickoff to see who is active for the game.