The Dolphins came up just short on the scoreboard in a 24-22 loss to the Colts Sunday, but the themes of the season continued. The Dolphins' young defense keeps making life tough on some of the best offenses in the NFL on its way to a top 10 ranking, sparked by a takeaway-happy trio of rookies.

Those rookies have been aided by more dominance from inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks and a breakthrough season for edge Chop Robinson.

Defense ascends into the top 10

The Dolphins have allowed 320.5 yards per game this season, the 10th fewest in the NFL. Miami is doing that despite two factors that typically produce the opposite results. They've faced the toughest schedule of offenses in the NFL and have played rookies at a significantly greater rate than any other defense in the NFL.

The Dolphins have faced four of the NFL's top-five-rated passers in Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff. Drake Maye and Kirk Cousins (10th and 12th) make it six quarterbacks in the top 12 of the NFL, in addition to facing five of the top 12 rushing attacks (San Francisco, Kansas City, Detroit, Indianapolis and New England) through just nine games.

Johnson and Taaffe take it away

Two of the best rookie defenders in the NFL reside in Miami. Cornerback Chris Johnson and safety Michael Taaffe have played every defensive snap for the Dolphins since Miami's victory over the Jets in Week 7. On the season, they've played over 95 percent of the defensive snaps for Miami. Only rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (99.3) has played more snaps on the Miami defense.

Johnson and Taaffe both logged interceptions in Sunday's game. It was Taaffe's third interception this year, making him the first Dolphins rookie to record three interceptions since Vontae Davis tallied four in 2009.

Johnson's second career interception, and third takeaway, produced points as he returned it 59 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter Sunday.

The Dolphins' trio of rookie defenders has combined for nine takeaway opportunities this season, led by Taaffe with three interceptions and a forced fumble. Johnson has two interceptions and a forced fumble, while Rodriguez has one interception and a forced fumble.

Chop Chop

Another week, another impressive performance by edge Chop Robinson. He registered seven more quarterback pressures, a sack and a forced fumble against the Colts on Sunday. His 26 percent pressure rate leads the NFL, as does his 30 percent pressure rate on third downs. Robinson has been particularly quick to get home in those situations, averaging an NFL-best 2.3 seconds to pressure on third down.

Mr. Brooks

Despite all the rookie contributions and the breakout season from Robinson, it's difficult to find a more consistent and dominant player than inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks. He racked up nine tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble on Sunday. Brooks ranks 10th in the NFL with 84 tackles this season.

Douglas paces the rookies

Caleb Douglas was the 10th wide receiver taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. Yet no rookie has averaged more than Douglas' 61.2 receiving yards per game.

Douglas averages 16.7 yards per reception this season, the best mark among all rookies and sixth best in the NFL. His 367 receiving yards are the most by a Dolphins rookie through the first six games of a career.

Malik Washington continues to show versatility

Wide receiver Malik Washington became the 10th non-quarterback in Dolphins history to throw a touchdown pass when he found wide receiver Jalen Tolbert for a 34-yard strike in the second quarter.

In addition to the touchdown toss, Washington added three receptions for 50 yards and four punt returns for 36 yards.

Washington is the third player in NFL history to record more than 30 passing yards, 30 receiving yards and 30 punt return yards in a game, and the first since Ray Matthews for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1952.