Inside the Numbers: Dolphins rookies continue to grow; other notables

Despite a loss to the 49ers in Week 2, the Dolphins displayed progress. Miami stopped the run and ran it well themselves, allowing the team to possess the ball for the majority of the first half. The rookie class continued to contribute and grow, and quarterback Malik Willis posted his fourth passer rating over 100 in his eighth career start.

Balance and ball control

Running back De'Von Achane achieved a career-high 17 touches in the opening half, helping the Dolphins control possession for more than 20 of the first 30 minutes of the game.

Miami's second drive of the game covered 73 yards ahead of a 28-yard field goal from kicker Riley Patterson. The Dolphins ran 17 plays on the drive, the most on a single possession since October 4, 2020, against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Dolphins converted another field goal on the third possession of the game, a drive that spanned 58 yards and 12 plays. It marked the first time the Dolphins have had multiple scoring drives of 12-plus plays in the first half since November 17, 2024, vs. the Raiders.

Run defense flexes

The Dolphins held the 49ers to 95 rushing yards on 27 attempts, an average of 3.5 yards per rush. On 22 carries by 49ers running backs Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black and Jordan James, the Dolphins allowed just 67 yards (3.04 yards per rush).

On the season, the Dolphins rank sixth in rushing average against. The Raiders and 49ers ran for a total of 225 yards on 64 attempts, an average of 3.5 yards per rush.

Taaffe and Rodriguez on the spot

Safety Michael Taaffe made the first interception of his career in his NFL debut last week in Las Vegas. Sunday, in San Francisco, he led the team in tackles with nine (five solo).

Inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez racked up eight more tackles in the game. His 22 tackles in the first two games of his career are tied for the sixth most by a rookie in the first two games of his career since tackles began being officially tracked in 1994. He is tied for third in the NFL in tackles.

Willis finds Miller from deep

Quarterback Malik Willis' fourth-quarter 77-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ryan Miller was the first as a Dolphin for both players. It was the longest completion and reception in their careers and the longest pass by the team since Tua Tagovailoa's 80-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill in Week 1 of the 2024 season vs. Jacksonville. Willis finished the day 14-of-23 with 197 yards and the touchdown pass, along with a passer rating of 103.0. It was Willis' fourth career start with a passer rating of 100.0 or better.

Notables

Fullback D.J. Herman made the first reception of his career when he hauled in an 18-yard pass from Willis on the Dolphins opening drive.