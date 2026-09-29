Inside the Numbers: Dolphins push Chiefs to the brink in 24-10 loss

Sunday's loss to the Chiefs gave Dolphins fans a peek at the potential of this young team. Though the result didn't go the way the team had hoped, Miami had possession in the fourth quarter while trailing by just four points. The effort caught the attention of Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid.

"I mentioned to Jeff that his guys play hard, and play hard every snap," Reid told reporters following the game. "It means they're listening and trusting him, and that's a positive that he can build on. He's a sharp guy."

The most encouraging aspect of the performance for Miami – the majority of snaps were taken by players whose careers are just beginning.

Productive youth

Another week, another crop of young players starting and playing significant snaps for the Miami Dolphins. First- and second-year players combined to play 612 snaps in the game. First- and second-year players accounted for 10 of the 22 starters for Miami on the day.

Inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez notched his first career interception to go along with six combined tackles (three for a loss). His 28 tackles are tied for seventh most in the NFL and fourth most in Dolphins history by a player through his first three career games.

Cornerback Chris Johnson made eight combined tackles with a tackle for loss. His 20 combined tackles on the season rank third among all cornerbacks in the NFL.

Players that don't make the stat sheet also had big games, including rookie offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor and second-year guard Jonah Savaiinaea. On the other side of the trenches, Jordan Phillips was a force against the run, logging his first tackle for loss of the season.

Wide receiver Chris Bell logged a career high in receptions (4) and receiving yards (67). With fellow rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas' 94-yard performance in Week 1, it marks the first time since 2009 (Brian Hartline and Lex Hilliard) that the Dolphins have had two rookies record games of 60-plus yards in a season.

Explosives!

Bell's 44-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter was the longest play of the day for Miami. It was one of seven explosive plays in the game for the Dolphins (a pass play of at least 15 yards or a run play of at least 10 yards).

Tight end Greg Dulcich plucked a pass off the helmet of a Chiefs defender for a gain of 42 yards in the third quarter. Wide receiver Malik Washington picked up 30 yards on a first-quarter catch-and-run.

Running back Ollie Gordon II added a 19-yard reception on a critical third-down conversion to his resume after a first quarter rushing touchdown, his first at Hard Rock Stadium.

In addition to his four explosive pass plays, quarterback Malik Willis added a pair of scrambles that went for 11 and 10 yards. Running back De'Von Achane made it three explosive runs for Miami with his 11-yard scamper on the opening drive of the game.

Brooks hits the century mark

All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks has now played 100 games in his marvelous career. He racked up a team-high 10 tackles in the game. It marked the 39th game of his career with double-digit tackles, tied for the fourth most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2020.

Since tackles became an officially tracked stat in 1994, Brooks' 860 career tackles are eighth most by a player in their first 100 appearances. Ahead of Brooks are Ray Lewis, Luke Kuechly, Zach Thomas, Roquan Smith, Paul Posluszny, Bobby Wagner and Patrick Willis.

Malik "All-Purpose" Washington