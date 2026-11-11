Inside the Numbers: Dolphins rookies show out against Detroit

The wins aren't reflecting the effort, but the Dolphins continue to battle tough teams week-in-week-out. Behind a sterling defensive performance, Miami took the Lions to the brink but ultimately fell 19-9 in Week 9.

Miami continues to rely on a slew of rookies, swarming defense and another big day from rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas.

Young defense continues ascent

The Detroit Lions brought the league's No. 1-ranked offense to Miami on Sunday and found themselves in a dogfight with the youngest roster and defensive unit in football.

Miami limited the Lions to just 270 yards and 19 points, the fewest yards and tied for the fewest points scored by Detroit in a game this season. The Lions' 16 first downs and 4.7 yards per play were also their lowest marks of the season.

Detroit converted only three-of-12 third down attempts and went just one-for-four in the red zone – both season lows for the Lions offense. On the season, the Dolphins have allowed touchdowns on just 60 percent of the goal-to-go situations they've faced, which ranks fifth in the NFL.

Cornerback Chris Johnson secured his first career interception, making him the third Dolphins rookie to intercept a pass this season. He joins safety Michael Taaffe and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, marking the first time in franchise history three rookies have recorded interceptions.

Tackling machines

Rodriguez and veteran linebacker Jordyn Brooks each recorded their fourth game this season with 10-plus tackles, doing so in the same game for the first time since the Week 4 game at Minnesota.

Brooks had a game-high 12 tackles and added a tackle for loss. Rodriguez recorded 10 stops, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a sack, the first of his career.

Rodriguez ranks seventh in the NFL with 79 total tackles, while Brooks is 11th with his 75 total stops.

Caleb Douglas continues to pace the field

Rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas continued his hot start to his career, adding 70 receiving yards on six receptions. Those six receptions were the most by a Miami rookie since Jaylen Waddle in 2021.

Douglas has 296 receiving yards in his first five career games, the most by a Dolphins player in the first five games of a career.

Additional highlights

Safety Kyle Louis made his first career NFL start. He totaled two tackles and added a solo stop on special teams.