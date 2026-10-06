Inside the Numbers: Dolphins find complimentary attack in 15-10 loss to Vikings

The Dolphins took an unbeaten team to the wire for the second straight week but came up just short in a 15-10 loss at Minnesota. Miami's defense, led by the pass rush and a pair of ferocious tacklers, kept the Vikings out of the end zone. The offense made it a complementary attack with a big day on the ground, led by second-year running back Ollie Gordon II.

Texas Tech tacklers

The Dolphins have another tackling machine by way of Texas Tech. Rookie inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez racked up 18 tackles in Sunday's game, the most by a rookie in franchise history. He surpassed Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas, who also played for the Red Raiders, and the 16 stops he made in 1996 vs. the Cardinals.

Rodriguez has 46 tackles on the season, one off the league lead (Alex Singleton, Denver, 47). His 24 stops, measuring defensive wins on a given down, are the most in the NFL. Rodriguez is eighth among linebackers in tackles for loss (8) and tied for third in interceptions (1).

Fellow Red Raider turned Dolphin Jordyn Brooks piled up a season-high 13 tackles in the game. Brooks is ninth in the NFL with 35 tackles this season.

Sacks, sacks, sacks, sacks

The Dolphins dropped Minnesota quarterback Kyler Murray four times Sunday, the team's most in a game since December 2025 against the Jets when they amassed six sacks.

Defensive lineman Zach Sieler recorded a pair of sacks, his seventh career multi-sack game. He now has 37.5 career sacks with 31 of those coming in the last five seasons.

Edge Chop Robinson picked up his first sack of the season and a career-high 10 quarterback pressures (Next Gen Stats). Fellow edge Josh Uche logged the fourth sack, his first as a Dolphin.

Ollie's career day

Running back Ollie Gordon II set a career high in rushing yards with nine carries for 100 yards (11.1 average). It was his first career 100-yard game and the first 100-yard rushing performance by a Dolphin since Jaylen Wright's 107 yards on the ground vs. the Jets in December 2025. His 11.1 yards per carry average is the highest mark in a single game in the NFL this year.

Gordon found pay dirt for the second straight week when he plunged into the end zone in the third quarter. He also set a career mark with a 53-yard scamper, the longest of his career. That run is currently the fourth-longest rushing play in the NFL this season.