 Skip to main content
#PhinsUp
Advertising

Miami Dolphins News

Presented by

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins find complimentary attack in 15-10 loss to Vikings

Oct 06, 2026 at 01:32 PM
Author Image
Travis Wingfield

Writer

The Dolphins took an unbeaten team to the wire for the second straight week but came up just short in a 15-10 loss at Minnesota. Miami's defense, led by the pass rush and a pair of ferocious tacklers, kept the Vikings out of the end zone. The offense made it a complementary attack with a big day on the ground, led by second-year running back Ollie Gordon II.

Texas Tech tacklers

The Dolphins have another tackling machine by way of Texas Tech. Rookie inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez racked up 18 tackles in Sunday's game, the most by a rookie in franchise history. He surpassed Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas, who also played for the Red Raiders, and the 16 stops he made in 1996 vs. the Cardinals.

Rodriguez has 46 tackles on the season, one off the league lead (Alex Singleton, Denver, 47). His 24 stops, measuring defensive wins on a given down, are the most in the NFL. Rodriguez is eighth among linebackers in tackles for loss (8) and tied for third in interceptions (1).

Fellow Red Raider turned Dolphin Jordyn Brooks piled up a season-high 13 tackles in the game. Brooks is ninth in the NFL with 35 tackles this season.

Sacks, sacks, sacks, sacks

The Dolphins dropped Minnesota quarterback Kyler Murray four times Sunday, the team's most in a game since December 2025 against the Jets when they amassed six sacks.

Defensive lineman Zach Sieler recorded a pair of sacks, his seventh career multi-sack game. He now has 37.5 career sacks with 31 of those coming in the last five seasons.

Edge Chop Robinson picked up his first sack of the season and a career-high 10 quarterback pressures (Next Gen Stats). Fellow edge Josh Uche logged the fourth sack, his first as a Dolphin.

Ollie's career day

Running back Ollie Gordon II set a career high in rushing yards with nine carries for 100 yards (11.1 average). It was his first career 100-yard game and the first 100-yard rushing performance by a Dolphin since Jaylen Wright's 107 yards on the ground vs. the Jets in December 2025. His 11.1 yards per carry average is the highest mark in a single game in the NFL this year.

Gordon found pay dirt for the second straight week when he plunged into the end zone in the third quarter. He also set a career mark with a 53-yard scamper, the longest of his career. That run is currently the fourth-longest rushing play in the NFL this season.

The Dolphins averaged 6.7 yards per carry as a team, running the ball 18 times for 121 yards against a Minnesota defense that entered the game ranked fourth in the NFL against the run (3.5 yards per carry).

Related Content

news

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins push Chiefs to the brink in 24-10 loss

Young Miami team hangs tough with three-time champ.

news

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins rookies continue to grow; other notables

Run defense, rookies and Willis post exciting numbers in Week 2.

news

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins youth flashes in season opener despite loss

The youngest roster in the NFL experienced ups and downs in Week 1.

news

Inside the Numbers: Brooks, Patterson, Sieler reach individual accomplishments in loss to Patriots

The Dolphins finished the season with notable individual accomplishments despite a loss to New England in the season finale.

news

Inside the Numbers: Miami leans on complementary football and on its youth in win over Buccaneers

The Dolphins enjoyed a comprehensive, complementary victory over in-state rival Tampa Bay on Sunday.

news

Inside the Numbers: Waddle hits 5,000 yards, Achane adds to Pro Bowl year against Bengals

The Dolphins fell 45-21 Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals, moving to 6-9 on the season.

news

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins stars hit milestones in loss to Steelers

Achane, Brooks and Waller stood out during Monday Night Football

news

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins run for 239 yards in win over division rival Jets

Miami continued its power run game en route to a fourth-straight win

news

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins defeat Saints with complimentary performance

The Dolphins beat the Saints Sunday to extend their winning streak to three games

news

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins score historic win in Madrid

Miami defeated Washington in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Spain

news

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins dominate division rival Buffalo

The Dolphins were sharp in all three phases during their 30-13 win over the Bills

Advertising