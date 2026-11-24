The Dolphins faced another challenging opponent Sunday in Buffalo, and despite a loss, Miami's defense continues to impress by holding some of the game's best to some of their lowest offensive outputs of the season. The Dolphins did so with a handful of lineup changes following a rash of injuries.

Miami's rookie class shined once again alongside veteran standouts in edge Chop Robinson, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and safety Zayne Anderson.

Texas Tech backers at it again

Rookie inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez had arguably one of the best games of his rookie season. He racked up 13 tackles, intercepted the second pass of his career and registered another pass defensed in the game. With 10 tackles in the first half alone, Rodriguez became the 10th player and the first Dolphin since 2000 to make 10 stops and intercept a pass in the opening half of a game.

His veteran position mate, Jordyn Brooks, picked up eight tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. Brooks is the only player in the NFL to have 90-plus tackles and at least one sack in each of the last six seasons.

The pair rank eighth and ninth individually in the NFL in total tackles this season (Rodriguez with 93 and Brooks with 92).

Anderson steps up as starter

Starting his first game since the season opener, and just the fourth of his career, safety Zayne Anderson had a career day. He piled up 11 tackles, an interception, a sack, a tackle for loss and three passes defensed.

Anderson became the first defensive back to total at least 11 tackles, a sack, an interception and three passes defensed in a single game since at least 2000.

Along with Rodriguez's performance, it marked the second time in franchise history the team had two players with 10-plus tackles and an interception, and the first time since Bryan Cox and Michael Stewart at New England in 1995.

Holding a juggernaut in check

The Dolphins' 2026 schedule has been a gauntlet, especially when it comes to individual offensive talents. Dolphins opponents have a winning percentage of .595, but Miami keeps on holding opponents to low offensive outputs.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen posted his second-lowest passer rating (69.1) of the season, while the Buffalo run game, which ranks second in the NFL, produced its third-lowest output of the season with just 95 yards. Buffalo's 3.5 yards per rush average was its lowest of the season.

The Dolphins also held Lions and Bengals quarterbacks Jared Goff (170) and Joe Burrow (190) to their lowest passing totals of the season in Weeks 9 and 5, respectively. Both players are considered by many to be in the running for the league's Most Valuable Player award.

The Chop effect

Edge Chop Robinson continues to create problems for opposing passing games. He registered five more quarterback pressures and maintained his lead among edges in pressure rate this season. His quarterback hit in the second quarter forced an errant throw by Allen that was intercepted by Rodriguez.

Robinson logged a career-high 58 snaps and made three solo tackles in the run game.

Other highlights

Cornerback Chris Johnson made nine tackles and broke up a pass. His 55 tackles this season are the ninth-most among rookies and the most among first-year cornerbacks.

Defensive linemen Keith Cooper Jr. and Kenneth Grant logged career highs in snaps played (53 and 52). Cooper Jr. added his first career sack when he brought Allen down behind the line of scrimmage in the third quarter.