Inside The Numbers: Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts

Breaking down the Dolphins-Colts series from a statistical perspective:
- The Dolphins have a 45-27 regular season record against the Colts and have outscored them 1,619-1,258 — or an average of 22.5 to 17.8.
- The Dolphins’ .625 winning percentage against the Colts is their second-highest among the 10 opponents they have faced at least 20 times in the regular season, behind only their .682 (15-7) against the Cincinnati Bengals.
- The teams have faced each other 24 times in November games, with the Dolphins holding a 16-8 record in those games.
- There have been nine shutouts in the regular season series, seven by the Dolphins (1972 twice, 1973, 1978, 1979, 1983, 1992) and two by the Colts (1970, 1997). In addition, the Dolphins have a playoff shutout against the Colts, that coming in a 21-0 victory in the 1971 AFC Championship Game.
- The teams have met 45 times since the Colts moved from to Indianapolis, winning the Dolphins holding a 27-18 edge in those games.
- There have been seven games decided by 30 points or more in the series, with the Dolphins winning five of them (44-0 in 1973, 42-0 in 1978, 44-7 in 1984, 37-0 in 1983 and 41-6 in 2001).
- That 41-6 Dolphins victory in 2001 was the only one of the past 15 Dolphins-Colts decided by more than eight points. Including in the other 14 were six games decided by three points, including the last meeting last season when the Colts pulled out a 27-24 victory.
- Dan Marino has seven of the Dolphins’ 10 300-yard performances against the Colts. Ryan Tannehill has two of the other three and the other belongs to David Woodley.
- A total of 12 Dolphins running backs have rushed for 100 yards or more against the Colts: Mercury Morris, Leroy Harris, Benny Malone, Ronnie Brown, Ricky Williams, Sammie Smith, Mark Higgs, Karim Abdul-Jabbar, Lamar Smith, Bernie Parmalee, Don Nottingham and Andra Franklin.
- Benny Malone has the longest run for the Dolphins against the Colts, a 77-yard touchdown in a Monday night game in 1977.
- Interestingly, none of those players rushed for more than two touchdowns in those games. The Dolphins record for most rushing touchdowns against Buffalo belongs to Jim Kiick and Don Nottingham, who each had three.
- The Dolphins have had 21 100-yard receiving performances against Colts, accomplished by 14 different players — Mark Duper, Tony Martin, O.J. McDuffie, Mark Clayton, Duriel Harris, Nat Moore, Oronde Gadsden, Duriel Harris, Mike Wallace, Chris Chambers, Jarvis Landry, Charles Clay, Ted Ginn Jr. and Brian Hartline.
- The Dolphins have four pass plays of 70 yards or longer in their history against the Colts, including Tannehill’s 74-yard touchdown connection with Leonte Carroo last year. Mark Duper has two of three others, with an 85-yard touchdown in 1983 and an 80-yard score in 1984. The other belongs to Chris Chambers, who had a 74-yard touchdown in 2001.
- Eight Dolphins defensive players have have two-interception games against the Colts, including Xavien Howard in 2018.
- The Dolphins’ record for two-point conversion attempts in a game came against the Colts at Indianapolis in 1995 when they were 2-for-4.
- The team’s highest-scoring fourth quarter came at Indianapolis in 1999 when the Dolphins scored 25 points in a 34-31 come-from-behind victory.