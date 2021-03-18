Miami Dolphins Sign WR Robert Foster

Mar 18, 2021 at 01:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.– The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Robert Foster.

Foster has played 30 NFL games with seven starts, totaling 32 career receptions for 642 yards (20.1 avg.) and three touchdowns. He spent his first two NFL seasons (2018-19) with Buffalo before joining Green Bay's practice squad in 2020 and playing four games with Washington later that season. Foster originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Buffalo on May 11, 2018.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Robert Foster WR 6-2 194 5/7/94 4 Alabama '18 Monaca, Pa. FA, '21

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Sign CB Justin Coleman

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed cornerback Justin Coleman. 
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign T Adam Pankey

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed tackle Adam Pankey.
news

Miami Dolphins Make 2 Trades

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired linebacker Benardrick McKinney and tackle Isaiah Wilson.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign LB Vince Biegel

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed linebacker Vince Biegel.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign P Michael Palardy

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed punter Michael Palardy. 
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Miami Dolphins today announced coaching staff changes.
news

Miami Dolphins Release Van Noy

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
news

Jason Sanders Signs Contract Extension

The Dolphins announce they have signed Jason Sanders to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Tom to Futures Contract

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed center Cameron Tom to a reserve/futures contract.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Bonds to Futures Contract

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed defensive back Terrell Bonds to a reserve/futures contract.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Changes to Coaching Staff

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have named Charlie Frye quarterbacks coach. The team has parted ways with quarterbacks coach Robby Brown.
Advertising