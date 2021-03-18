Miami Dolphins Sign WR Robert Foster

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.– The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Robert Foster.
Foster has played 30 NFL games with seven starts, totaling 32 career receptions for 642 yards (20.1 avg.) and three touchdowns. He spent his first two NFL seasons (2018-19) with Buffalo before joining Green Bay's practice squad in 2020 and playing four games with Washington later that season. Foster originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Buffalo on May 11, 2018.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Robert Foster
|WR
|6-2
|194
|5/7/94
|4
|Alabama '18
|Monaca, Pa.
|FA, '21