Raekwon McMillan, DCC Committed To Fighting Cancer

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores made it a point to attend the DCC event in April and spoke to the participants, sharing the story of his mother passing away from cancer last spring.

“Seeing this many people and the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and everything you guys do to fight cancer, it really means the world to me,” Flores said. “My mom, she was battling cancer for the last three years and five weeks ago today she passed away. That’s why I’m here. I’ve got a busy schedule. I have a lot to do. We’ve got draft, players, team meetings, I’ve got a lot on my plate. But I’m going to make time for this foundation and the things that you guys do.

“I want to say I’m proud of the people who came up today and said they’re in remission, that they beat cancer. But I also want to thank the families and the people who support them because I know what that’s like. That’s tough and that’s hard. I want to tell you guys out there who are supporting your family members or friends with cancer that we support you also.