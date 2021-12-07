Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign C Tom to Practice Squad

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed center Cameron Tom to the practice squad.
Jerome Baker named Miami Dolphins' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide
The Miami Dolphins today announced linebacker Jerome Baker as its nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Waive Tom, Activate Deiter and Parker, Elevate Redwine
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived center Cameron Tom and activated center/guard Michael Deiter and wide receiver DeVante Parker off injured reserve. The team also elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine for Sunday's game.
PRESS RELEASE: There Is No Off Season - UNKNWN Teams Up with Miami Dolphins for Latest Drop
Miami-based lifestyle brand and concept store UNKNWN is set to launch its latest collection, a collaboration with the Miami Dolphins.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign WR Core and DB Milton to Practice Squad, Release C Boehm and LB Jones
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Cody Core and defensive back Chris Milton to the practice squad and released center Evan Boehm and linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place DB Campbell on IR, Elevate CB Davis and S Redwine for Sunday's Game
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on injured reserve. The team has also elevated cornerback Javaris Davis and safety Sheldrick Redwine for Sunday's game.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign LB Biegel, Awarded RB Lindsay, and Sign LB McManis to Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Vince Biegel to the active roster and have been awarded running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers from Houston. The team also signed linebacker Wynton McManis to the practice squad.
PRESS RELEASE: Broxel Presents The New Miami Dolphins Card
Broxel, a global leader in payment methods to achieve a barrier-free economy has announced that they have joined forces with the Miami Dolphins to create a branded debit card. The card, featuring multiple functionalities, will allow users to make everyday shopping purchases, send money and coordinate payments at Hard Rock Stadium and receive VIP access and rewards related to the team.
PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Feeds More Than 8,500 with Thanksgiving Meals Throughout South Florida
The Miami Dolphins impacted more than 8,500 South Florida community members in hosting and contributing to a series of Thanksgiving meal distributions from Tuesday, Nov. 16 – Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Parks, Place CB Perry and LB Scarlett on IR
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Will Parks off San Francisco's practice squad. The team also placed cornerback Jamal Perry and linebacker Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve.
PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Dairy Council of Florida Celebrates Continued Commitment to Youth Health and Wellness Through Hometown Grants Program
The Miami Dolphins in partnership with the Dairy Council of Florida and Fuel Up to Play60 surprised the students of McNicol Middle School in Broward County with a $10,000 grant as part of the partnership's continued commitment towards supporting youth health and wellness through the Hometown Grants Program on Friday, Nov. 19.