Top 5 Facts | Assistant General Manager Marvin Allen

5 Things to Know About … Marvin Allen, the new Dolphins assistant general manager.
1) Allen joins the Dolphins after spending the past two seasons as a national scout for the Buffalo Bills. With Allen on the scouting staff, the Bills’ 2018 draft brought QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds, both of whom played significant roles as rookies.
2) Prior to joining the Bills, Allen spent four years as director of college scouting with the Kansas City Chiefs, which came after 16 years (1993-2008) working as an area scout with the New England Patriots followed by four years with the Atlanta Falcons.
3) During his time in New England, Allen worked alongside Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier.
4) Allen played four seasons in the NFL as a running back for the Patriots after being an 11th-round draft pick out of Tulane. He played 37 games with three starts from 1988-91. His best season came in 1990 when he rushed for 237 yards and one touchdown.
5) During Allen’s time as director of college scouting, Kansas City draft picks included DE Dee Ford, G/T Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, CB Marcus Peters, DB Steven Nelson, DT Chris Jones, WR Tyreek Hill and QB Patrick Mahomes. Allen also was in that role when the Chiefs signed current Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson as an undrafted free agent in 2014.