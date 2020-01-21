Top Five: Getting To Know New DC Josh Boyer

5. When he was asked during the 2019 regular season what kind of qualities he seeks in his players, Boyer said this: "I would say the first thing that you're going to look for in guys is there a selfless guy that put the team first. … To play defense in this league, you've got to be a good tackler. That's something that we put a big emphasis on. And then obviously there's skill, skills that are specific to your position. Like if you're a defensive lineman, you better be able to rush the passer and stop the run. If you're a DB, you better be able to cover or play the ball in the air. All of those things. But I think it goes back to the characteristics and the fundamentals of the things that you look for, for guys."