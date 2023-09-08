Top Quotes - Dolphins Excited for Week 1 Challenge

HC Mike McDaniel

(On how the team's captains are selected) – "So that's something that we do – a player-driven vote that the locker room really comes up with, which is one of the reasons it's such a special honor to each and every one of those guys because it's voted on the most important person of opinion in the building and that's their peers in the locker room."

WR Tyreek Hill

(On the responsibility that comes with being named one of the team's seven captains) – "What comes with being a captain? I don't know. To me what comes with being a captain, you definitely have to be somewhat of a leader. Even if you're not comfortable vocally. A lot of guys show it in different ways. I'm the kind of guy, I love showing it vocally and I love showing it through action, too. It comes with that. It's a major responsibility, man, because when you're dealing with so many guys so many things are going to come up during the season. As that leader you have to find ways to bring this team together through adversity, through those tough times. I feel like that's what a leader is. And then on Sunday, whenever the game day is, you just make plays."

DT Christian Wilkins