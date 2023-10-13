Top Quotes - Dolphins Looking to Start 5-1, 3-0 at Home

HC Mike McDaniel

(On playing a team looking for its first win and the challenge each week presents in the NFL) - "It's the most dangerous opponent you can play, because losing in general in the league, you have to sit on it for a week, and you put a lot of time into it. You can't do anything about it for one week. Well you go to work every day, and then after five games, your point differential in the first half is one point and you haven't won a game yet. That is not fun. So you will do anything, anything to change that. The bottom line is that this is the National Football League, so I know one thing, the Carolina Panthers have everything to gain. They're going to come to Hard Rock (Stadium) and not care about any sort of stat that you guys want to throw out at them. They're going to try to win together as a team to change that feeling."

QB Tua Tagovailoa

(On what he's seen from the Panthers this season) – "Yeah, I think there's a lot of things that they do well within their personnels of how they use certain guys. I think they do really well playing together. Teams like this that are 0-5 are not necessarily a reflection of the offense, the defense, their special teams. Merely just being in the NFL, you get into some games that are very close, and then some can just get away just like that. I think they're continuing to find who they are as a team. They play really, really hard, and that's what we know we're going to get, so we have to be prepared for them."

Playing For The Fans

LB Bradley Chubb