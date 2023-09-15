Top Quotes – McDaniel, Dolphins Looking To Continue Strong Start on the Road

(On the team's excitement to play the Patriots) – "A division game on the road this early in the season doesn't need much motivation. Especially it's Sunday night. Trying to find other things to think about, there's plenty to think about with that. Division games early in the season are very important to us so that's all we've really needed to focus on is the Patriots and that's been enough."

(On what the team needs to do to produce another strong offensive performance) – "At the end of the day, we've just got to do what we've got to do. We know our abilities. Bill Belichick is one of the best to ever do it in the entire league across the NFL. He knows situational ball. He knows what he has to get done and he's been running this same defense for quite some time now. It's a dynasty-type of defense. There's two-gap and he's trying to shed blocks and fall off and make the tackle on the run game. Even in the pass game, you want to set the edges. We've just got to control the line of scrimmage as best as possible and just make plays."