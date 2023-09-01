Top Quotes – McDaniel, Players Make Most of Training Camp, Excited To Start The Regular Season

MAKING THE INITIAL 53-MAN ROSTER

HC Mike McDaniel

*(On what DT Brandon Pili, TE Julian Hill and RB Chris Brooks, the three undrafted rookies to make the team's initial 53-man roster, have accomplished) – *"So that is the journey that is the hardest, most difficult to navigate that really exists. You go zero to 60 from college to professional, and then you get here, and you're stacked underneath guys that have been doing it professionally in the scheme or on the stage for an extended period of time. It can look insurmountable. Especially, you have your first rookie minicamp and you're like, 'Man, I'm pretty good.' And then you get to a practice with your whole team, and you're like, 'Whoa.' So undrafted free agents that are able to make a 53-man roster, that in and of itself is such a monumental task that so few people can undertake, promised nothing, and really just behind the eight ball. It's like if I went to a foreign country, could I speak fluently in a month and a half or however long? That's tough to do. But every year, there's certain guys that you're really trying to find that have that mental fortitude to really accomplish something like that. Very huge accomplishment that really all the teammates really appreciate.

DT Brandon Pili

*(On what he did to make the team as an undrafted rookie) – *"I just came to work. I just came and put in the work. Yes sir, no sir. The coach told me to be low maintenance, don't be a high maintenance guy. So I think that combined with the stuff I did on the field is really what helped me kind of get here."

TE Julian Hill

(On being a longshot to make the team as an undrafted free agent) – "I knew since I walked into that meeting room, I understand I'm at the bottom of the depth chart, but I knew it was an opportunity. That's all I needed, just a (foot) in the door. Every single day I'm going to continue to work hard. I'm just honored that they decided they want me to be one of the pieces, and I know every day, it's an interview every day. So I'm willing to take that on."

RB Chris Brooks